Missouri’s Bicentennial the focus of Museum after Hours at the Missouri State Museum

The Missouri State Museum will present the program Missouri Bicentennial as part of its ongoing Museum After Hours series starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, in the History Hall, located in the east wing of the State Capitol.

Missouri will celebrate its 200th birthday on Aug. 10, 2021. The State Historical Society of Missouri is committed to coordinating a truly statewide celebration that brings together rural and urban communities in projects, programs, and events that contribute to a better understanding of the state and its complex heritage. Join Dr. Michael Sweeney, Missouri historian and state bicentennial coordinator, as he discusses the plans that are in place and how Missourians can join in the commemoration of our statehood.

The Missouri State Museum’s Museum after Hours events are held the first Wednesday of each month when the museum galleries remain open from 5 to 9 p.m. The series is designed for people who have wondered what it would be like to visit the museum at night or whose schedules don’t allow daytime outings. In addition to the special programs, the events allow a more relaxed opportunity to view all the museum exhibits. These exhibits include old favorites and new offerings. Entry into the Capitol after 5:30 p.m. is through the garage entrance on the east side of the building.

The Missouri State Museum, which is part of the Missouri state park system, is located on the first floor of the Missouri State Capitol. For more information about the event, call the museum at 573-751-2854.

