Missouri woman sentenced to prison for $237,000 in pandemic frauds

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Friday sentenced a St. Peters, Missouri woman to a year and a day in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining $237,000 from pandemic assistance programs.

Regina Brand, 52, was also ordered to repay the money. Brand pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of wire fraud and admitted defrauding two pandemic relief programs. She submitted at least 12 fraudulent applications for rental assistance under the Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief Program between Sept. 1, 2021, and at least June 30, 2022. The program was intended to provide emergency assistance to landlords and renters to prevent a wave of evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brand received $96,825 in assistance.

Brand also submitted four fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications between April 1, 2020, and August 25, 2021, in the name of Angels Voices or Brand Construction. Brand falsely listed the average monthly payroll and number of employees employed by the companies, resulting in loans totaling $140,261.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman prosecuted the case.

