Missouri woman sentenced to 9 years in federal prison without parole for illegal firearm

A Missouri woman who was arrested with 19 firearms and quantities of illegal drugs in her home was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

Robin A. Graham, 38, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to nine years in federal prison without parole.

On June 22, 2021, Graham pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

Investigators were conducting surveillance on co-defendant Dylan Lee Larson, 29, of Overland Park, Kansas, who engaged in a series of controlled drug transactions with a confidential source in October 2020. Officers followed Larson to Graham’s residence, which had at least two visible surveillance cameras mounted on the residence and pointed towards the front/street area, with what appeared to be a third surveillance camera mounted on the residence pointed directly at the front door. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Nov. 5, 2020. Graham and co-defendant Rusty W. Snow, 28, who shared the residence with Snow, were at home during the search and were arrested.

Officers noticed a Coach purse on the couch near where Graham had been sitting. Graham’s wallet was sitting on top of the purse and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun was visible in the open purse.

Officers found a loaded Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol on the couch, along with a lunchbox that contained approximately 572 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Officers also found approximately 400.8 grams of marijuana in a shoebox on the floor and multiple items of drug paraphernalia nearby.

Officers found a total of 19 firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition littered throughout the residence. Six of those firearms – a shotgun, a rifle, and four semi-automatic pistols – had been reported stolen.

Additionally, as they continued the search, officers found another approximately 527.44 grams of marijuana, another approximately 33.39 grams of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 33.39 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, approximately 48.9 grams of THC concentrate/THC wax, and 38 full and 11 half pills of various controlled pharmaceuticals.

Officers also found four stolen motorcycles on the property, two police tasers, police identification, and other police items stolen from Kansas City, Mo., and Kansas City, Kan. officers.

Graham, who told investigators she was pregnant with Snow’s child, admitted she was aware of the drug distribution occurring in her residence. She also admitted she was aware of the numerous firearms in her residence.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony, or is a user of controlled substances, to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Graham has four prior felony convictions for burglary, as well as prior felony convictions for tampering, theft/stealing, possession of methamphetamine, attempted theft. Graham was on state parole at the time of her arrest in this case.

Snow pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes and awaiting sentencing.

Larson pleaded guilty on April 30, 2021, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and awaits sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

