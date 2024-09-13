Missouri woman sentenced for $1.4 million bank fraud scheme

An Osceola, Missouri, woman was sentenced in federal court for her involvement in a fraud scheme in which she embezzled over $1.4 million from the bank where she was employed for more than two decades.

Stacia Wilson, 60, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to three years and 10 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole. In addition to her prison sentence, Wilson was ordered to pay $1,435,491.05 in restitution to the victims.

On May 9, 2024, Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. Wilson admitted to using her position as vice president of St. Clair County State Bank in Osceola to create false loans. She used stolen identity information from bank customers to fabricate the loans, depositing the proceeds into her own accounts for personal use.

Wilson’s fraudulent scheme spanned more than 20 years, from 2000 until it was uncovered in December 2022. During this time, she orchestrated numerous fake loans, leading to a total financial loss of $1,528,321 for the bank.

This case was prosecuted by Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Ketchmark. It was investigated by the FBI and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

