Missouri woman pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on September 9, 2020, Cherrine Shepperd pled guilty to the class D felony of Violations Involving Health Care Payments in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County.

Shepperd submitted false timesheets for allegedly providing personal care services for a Medicaid recipient. Shepperd created the false time sheets that stated she was caring for the Medicaid recipient when she was actually working other jobs. Shepperd’s failure to provide the services caused false claims to be submitted and paid by Medicaid. Upon her guilty plea, Shepperd was placed on 5 years supervised probation and ordered to pay $14,205.84 in restitution to Medicaid in addition to other conditions of probation.

“My office, through the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, works with local jurisdictions every day to root out and prosecute Medicaid fraud across the state, and this case is yet another example of their diligent work,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

This case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Assistant Attorney General Brad Crowell, and Investigator Taylor Walls, as well as Investigator Dixie Hall of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the assistance of the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit.

The Missouri MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,818,808 for Federal fiscal year 2021. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $939,601 is funded by the State of Missouri.