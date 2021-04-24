Missouri woman pleads guilty to illegal firearm after being arrested following high-speed chase in stolen car

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri woman who led police officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm.

Erin D. Bisby, 29, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Bisby was present during an exchange of gunfire between multiple people on the morning of July 18, 2019. She was seen driving a stolen PT Cruiser near Truman and Prospect on July 27, 2019. A Kansas City police officer recognized the vehicle as having been reported stolen at gunpoint by an unknown man two days earlier. The officer attempted to stop the PT Cruiser, but Bisby fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour. Bisby came to a stop at Independence and Ewing Avenue, where she exited the driver’s seat holding a loaded Jimenez Arms .380-caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen. Bisby ran on foot and dropped the handgun before she was taken into custody.

Bisby admitted that she possessed the Jimenez Arms handgun during the July 18, 2019, shootout. She also admitted that she was present when an acquaintance stole the PT Cruiser.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Bisby has a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle, for which she was on probation at the time of this offense.

Under federal statutes, Bisby is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after completing a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford is prosecuting this case. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

