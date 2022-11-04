Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.

“It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan for winter – having an emergency kit in their vehicle, committing to avoiding travel during danger winter storm conditions, and understanding the health risks of prolonged exposure to cold temperatures,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “We encourage all Missourians to prepare for winter by reviewing the steps they can take to help ensure they and their families will have a safe and healthy winter season.”

National Weather Service Forecast Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through social media, targeting specific themes each day during Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Look for messaging focused on these themes:

Monday, Nov. 7 – Winter Weather Terminology (winter storm watch, warning, advisory, blizzard, snow squall, etc.)

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Ice Safety

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Snow Safety

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Extreme Cold, Hypothermia, and Frostbite

Friday, Nov. 11 – Planning for Snow, Ice, and Cold

Often too little attention is paid to the danger posed by prolonged exposure to the cold. In 2021, 76 people died in Missouri as a result of low body temperatures due to prolonged exposure to cold weather, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. Protect against frostbite and hypothermia by wearing warm, loose-fitting clothing in several layers. Avoid alcohol, limit time spent outdoors in frigid temperatures, and stay indoors, if possible. Find the nearest warming center this winter on the DHSS website.

In 2021, there were more than 7,300 vehicle crashes in Missouri in which snow, sleet, hail, or ice were factors, which resulted in 1,995 injuries and 25 deaths, according to preliminary results provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Even if not directly involved in a crash, an accident blocking the roadway could cause other drivers to be stranded for hours. Avoiding non-essential travel during winter storms is one of the best ways to reduce the chance of becoming involved in a crash or becoming stranded. It also allows snow removal crews to clear the roads faster and first responders to get to crashes more quickly.

Missourians should also consider these winter weather preparations:

Create a family emergency plan and emergency kit. Emergency supplies should include bottled water, canned and dry foods, battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a manual can opener, and a first-aid kit. When power outages are possible, charge cell phones and other devices in advance so you can communicate if power is lost.

Assemble a vehicle winter emergency kit. Include a blanket, radio/spare batteries, snacks/energy bars, jumper cables, flares, shovel/sand, or shingles for tire traction.

Avoid driving when conditions could deteriorate. Postpone travel if possible. If driving is necessary, keep your gas tank more than half full, and cell phones charged, and save emergency numbers for fast dialing. Check road conditions in advance on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Postpone travel if possible. If driving is necessary, keep your gas tank more than half full, and cell phones charged, and save emergency numbers for fast dialing. Check road conditions in advance on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Info Map. Allow extra time, expect delays, reduce speed and increase following distance. If your vehicle breaks down or slides off the road, stay with the vehicle and call for help.

Make sure alternate heat and power sources, such as fireplaces, wood stoves, kerosene heaters, and generators function properly. These sources can be dangerous and must be maintained and operated. Keep the correct fuel for each source on hand in a safe location. Proper ventilation is essential. Properly install carbon monoxide detectors throughout the home. Only operate generators outdoors.

Remember space heaters are potentially deadly when misused. Space heaters account for about one-third of home heating fires and 80 percent of home heating fire deaths. Supplemental heating sources like these should be turned off when leaving a room or going to bed. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from heating equipment.

Find more winter weather information including safe winter driving techniques, avoiding injury when shoveling, and other tips at this link.