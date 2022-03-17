Missouri WIC announces waiver allowing the purchase of larger containers of baby formula

Missouri WIC announces a new, temporary waiver that will allow the purchase of larger containers of formula using WIC benefits during the Abbott infant formula recall event. This temporary waiver allows Missouri WIC participants to purchase larger containers of formula if standard-size Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. Participants may begin to purchase additional sizes of infant formula as of March 16. Where available, participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first. This waiver will be utilized through at least April 30, 2022, to allow time for Abbott to restock retailers with Similac products. Missouri WIC will evaluate the situation every month thereafter to determine the need for continuing the waiver.
Most WIC participants who already have formula benefits issued to their eWIC card will not have to return to their WIC local agency to redeem the alternative formula types or sizes at the retailer. If a participant wants to change their issued formula type, they will need to return to their WIC local agency.
The expanded list of alternatives to Similac products is below.
|Issued Formula Type
|Alternate Formula Type
|12.4 oz Similac Advance Powder
|12.5 oz Enfamil Infant Powder
12.4 oz Enfamil Reguline Powder
12.5 oz Parent’s Choice Infant Powder
12.4 oz Parent’s Choice Advantage Powder
12.7 oz Nestle NAN 1 Pro Infant Powder
30.8 oz Similac Advance Powder
30.8 oz Similac Pro-Advance Powder
30.8 oz Similac 360 Total Care Powder
|12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort Powder
|12.4 oz Enfamil Gentlease Powder
12 oz Parent’s Choice Gentle Powder
12.7 oz Gerber Good Start Gentle Powder
29.8 oz Similac Pro-Total Comfort Powder
27.4 oz Enfamil Neuropro Gentlease
29.8 oz Parent’s Choice Complete Comfort
32 oz Gerber Good Start GentlePro
33.2 oz Tippy Toes Gentle
|12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up Powder
|12.9 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder
27.4 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder
32.2 oz Parent’s Choice Added Rice
|12.5 oz Similac Sensitive Powder
|12 oz Parent’s Choice Sensitivity Powder
12.4 oz Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powder
29.8 oz Similac Sensitive Powder
29.8 oz Similac Pro-Sensitive Powder
30.2 oz Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive Powder
|12.4 oz Similac Soy Isomil Powder
|12.9 oz Enfamil ProSobee Powder
|32 oz Similac Advance Ready To Feed
|32 oz Enfamil Infant Ready To Use
|13 oz Similac Advance Concentrate
|13 oz Enfamil Infant Concentrate
Missouri WIC will continue to provide updates of any program changes to ensure the program offers the most options possible for WIC infants.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit this link or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on the Missouri WIC website.
WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.