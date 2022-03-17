Missouri WIC announces waiver allowing the purchase of larger containers of baby formula

State News March 17, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri WIC announces a new, temporary waiver that will allow the purchase of larger containers of formula using WIC benefits during the Abbott infant formula recall event. This temporary waiver allows Missouri WIC participants to purchase larger containers of formula if standard-size Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. Participants may begin to purchase additional sizes of infant formula as of March 16. Where available, participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first. This waiver will be utilized through at least April 30, 2022, to allow time for Abbott to restock retailers with Similac products. Missouri WIC will evaluate the situation every month thereafter to determine the need for continuing the waiver.

Most WIC participants who already have formula benefits issued to their eWIC card will not have to return to their WIC local agency to redeem the alternative formula types or sizes at the retailer. If a participant wants to change their issued formula type, they will need to return to their WIC local agency.

The expanded list of alternatives to Similac products is below.

Issued Formula Type Alternate Formula Type
12.4 oz Similac Advance Powder 12.5 oz Enfamil Infant Powder

12.4 oz Enfamil Reguline Powder

12.5 oz Parent’s Choice Infant Powder

12.4 oz Parent’s Choice Advantage Powder

12.7 oz Nestle NAN 1 Pro Infant Powder

30.8 oz Similac Advance Powder

30.8 oz Similac Pro-Advance Powder

30.8 oz Similac 360 Total Care Powder
12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort Powder 12.4 oz Enfamil Gentlease Powder

12 oz Parent’s Choice Gentle Powder

12.7 oz Gerber Good Start Gentle Powder

29.8 oz Similac Pro-Total Comfort Powder

27.4 oz Enfamil Neuropro Gentlease

29.8 oz Parent’s Choice Complete Comfort

32 oz Gerber Good Start GentlePro

33.2 oz Tippy Toes Gentle
12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up Powder 12.9 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder

27.4 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder

32.2 oz Parent’s Choice Added Rice
12.5 oz Similac Sensitive Powder 12 oz Parent’s Choice Sensitivity Powder

12.4 oz Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powder

29.8 oz Similac Sensitive Powder

29.8 oz Similac Pro-Sensitive Powder

30.2 oz Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive Powder
12.4 oz Similac Soy Isomil Powder 12.9 oz Enfamil ProSobee Powder
32 oz Similac Advance Ready To Feed 32 oz Enfamil Infant Ready To Use
13 oz Similac Advance Concentrate 13 oz Enfamil Infant Concentrate

Missouri WIC will continue to provide updates of any program changes to ensure the program offers the most options possible for WIC infants.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit this link or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on the Missouri WIC website.

WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

