Missouri Western, North Central Missouri College sign articulation partnership

Missouri Western State University and North Central Missouri College have signed an articulation partnership to help students transfer smoothly from NCMC to Missouri Western.

“We enjoy a strong partnership with North Central Missouri College, and this agreement makes that partnership even stronger,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, president of Missouri Western. “Our collaboration creates a seamless pathway for NCMC students as they complete their associate degree and then move on to their bachelor’s degree at Missouri Western, eliminating the duplication of coursework and ensuring a more efficient and expedient route to graduation. I am thrilled to be able to enter into this agreement with NCMC, which joins Missouri Western in its commitment to meeting the workforce demands of our region, and I greatly anticipate the continued collaboration between our two institutions.”

“We are aligned with Missouri Western in our mutual attempts to offer both 4-year professional degrees through associate degree transfers and Career Technical Education certificate/degrees which articulate with their 4-year degrees in technology areas,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, president of NCMC. “We believe the articulation agreement is a win-win for students in our service region.”

In the partnership, Missouri Western and NCMC will develop a program or degree-specific transfer articulation guidance to create pathways that will enable students to move from associate to bachelor’s degree with ease and simplicity. A student graduating with an associate degree from NCMC will know exactly how their courses will transfer to Missouri Western and what courses remain for them to complete as they address their bachelor’s degree requirements.

So far, two transfer articulation guides have been completed, from NCMC’s Associate of Arts in Teaching program to MWSU’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program, and from NCMC’s Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Development program to MWSU’s Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education. Future guides are planned in criminal justice, business, and other fields of study.

“These transfer guides will help students choose the best courses to accomplish their goals. We are pleased to partner with Missouri Western in helping students succeed,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, NCMC vice president of academic affairs.

Missouri Western and NCMC continue to explore other ways they can partner together.

“More exciting announcements may be coming soon,” said Dr. Melissa Mace, Missouri Western’s vice president for enrollment management. “We are only limited by our imagination in how we support our students.”

