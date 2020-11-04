Missouri voters pick Donald Trump over Joe Biden

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

(Missouri Independent) – President Donald Trump once again easily picked up Missouri’s 10 electoral votes on Tuesday, cruising to victory over former Vice President Joe Biden in the Show-Me State.

The Associated Press called the race for the president shortly after 9:30 p.m. with roughly half the precincts reporting and Trump leading by 20 percentage points — roughly the same as his 2016 margin over Hillary Clinton.

That margin is sure to shrink as votes continue to roll in from Missouri’s urban centers and suburbs. But it won’t offset his huge wins in rural Missouri. In some out-state counties, Trump was garnering more than 80 percent of the vote.

Missouri’s status as a bellwether state ended in 2008 when Missourians narrowly rejected Democrat Barack Obama in favor of Republican John McCain. Democrats managed to win nearly every statewide office in 2012, but at the same time Republican Mitt Romney carried Missouri by nearly 10 percentage points and Republicans built a supermajority in the state legislature.

Since then, the state has continued steadily trend toward the Republicans, with all but one statewide office in GOP hands and Democratic presidential hopefuls forgoing the state’s electoral votes.

