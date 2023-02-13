Missouri Veterans Commission awards nursing grant to increase employment at state’s seven Veterans Homes.

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Veterans Commission has been awarded a recruitment and retention grant to help bolster employment at the state’s seven Veterans Homes. The Assistance for Hiring and Retaining Nurses at State Homes grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs allows for a one-time differential of $920.42 to be paid to all full-time senior support care assistants and support care assistants currently employed at Veterans Homes. The grant also allows the same one-time differential to be paid to successful candidates hired into full-time senior support care assistant and support care assistant classifications between March 1, 2023, and July 1, 2023.

“Senior support care assistants and support care assistants are the backbone of the Missouri Veterans Homes Program,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff. “They serve as the boots on the ground when it comes to Veterans’ everyday care. We are proud to be able to offer this grant as a way to incentivize our staff to stay employed with us as well as welcome new staff into our homes.”

The Missouri Veterans Commission worked closely with the Missouri Office of Administration and the OA Personnel Advisory Board to seek approval for the differential and applied for the grant in August 2022. MVC received notice of the award in late January 2023.

During the fiscal year 2022, MVC had a 55.2% vacancy rate for support care assistants and a 32% vacancy rate for senior support care assistants. In this same period, MVC saw a 104.8% turnover in support care assistants and 49.8% in senior support care assistants statewide. High vacancy and turnover rates, unfortunately, require MVC to request team members voluntarily fill shifts, and in many instances, MVC must require staff to fill in scheduling gaps to meet minimum staffing requirements. Excessive voluntary overtime and involuntary overtime contribute to staff burnout. MVC is hopeful the one-time differential provided by the federal grant will help retain existing staff and help recruit new nursing staff to reduce shortages.

In addition to the one-time differential, MVC offers a paid certified nursing assistant (CNA) training course. The training allows individuals interested in a healthcare career the opportunity to earn a paycheck while attaining their CNA certification at no cost. Individuals interested in employment with MVC can find opportunities on the Missouri Careers website.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit this link.

