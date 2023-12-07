Missouri veterans cemeteries to honor veterans with wreath laying events

At 11:00 a.m. on December 16, 2023, volunteers will lay wreaths on more than 20,000 graves in Veteran Cemeteries across Missouri to honor our nation’s heroes as part of Wreaths Across America. Five Missouri Veteran Cemeteries will be participating in this event.

The Missouri Veterans Commission will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying event, to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans. The Missouri Veterans Commission has collaborated with Wreaths Across America since 2009.

“This event is so special every year,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “I encourage everyone to come on out to one of our cemeteries on December 16 and participate.”

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company began donating wreaths to be placed at the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. Building on that tradition, in 2006, the company began donating seven ceremonial wreaths to each state and national Veterans cemetery in the country. Today, many individuals and organizations hold campaigns to purchase additional wreaths to be placed at headstones in these cemeteries. To learn more about the Wreaths Across America, visit the Wreaths Across America website.

The wreath laying is expected to last at least one hour at each cemetery:

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Bloomfield

17357 Stars and Stripes Way

Bloomfield, MO 63825

CONTACT: Tammy Smith, Cemetery Director – 573-568-3871

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Ft. Leonard Wood

25350 Highway H

Waynesville, MO 65583

CONTACT: Stacy Wilson, Cemetery Director – 573-774-3496

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville

20109 Business Hwy 13

Higginsville, MO 64037

CONTACT: Kelly Larkin, Cemetery Director – 660-584-4830

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville

1479 County Road 1675 – Jacksonville, MO 65260

CONTACT: Alison Evans, Cemetery Director – 660-372-6024

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield

5201 S. Southwood Road

Springfield, MO 65804

CONTACT: Tony Cupples, Cemetery Director – 417-823-3944