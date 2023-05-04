Missouri to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Department of Public Safety announces details of two ceremonies that will be held on May 5 and 6 at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to honor Missouri law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price for protecting their communities. The memorial is on the grounds of the State Capitol overlooking the Missouri River.

On Friday evening, May 5, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in tribute to all Missouri law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Capitol dome and Law Enforcement Memorial to be lighted blue on Friday night in honor of all fallen Missouri law enforcement officers.

On Saturday, May 6, eight officers who died in the line of duty in 2022 will be honored along with one officer who died in 2021 and two officers whose historical line-of-duty deaths were recently confirmed. The names of these officers were added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor this week. The Wall of Honor now includes 742 fallen officers.

Recent Line of Duty Deaths

William Clark Hayes – On Jan. 3, 2022, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer William Clark Hayes died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty in Springfield.

Janell L. Visser – On Jan. 9, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office Detention Sergeant Janell L. Visser died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty while serving at the Miller County Adult Detention Center.

Donald Eugene Riffe Jr. – On Jan. 20, 2022, Jefferson College Police Department Chief Donald Eugene Riffe Jr. died after an extended hospitalization as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Benjamin Lee Cooper – On March 8, 2022, Joplin Police Department Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper was shot and killed by a gunman when he responded to a disturbance call at a business.

Jake Reed – On March 9, 2022, Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed died after being mortally wounded by a gunman on March 8 when he responded to a disturbance call at a business

Lane A. Burns – On March 17, 2022, Bonne Terre Police Department Officer Lane A. Burns was shot and killed as he responded to a disturbance call at a motel. A gunman exited a hotel room and opened fire on Burns and a fellow officer.

David P. Jones – On April 28, 2022, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal David P. Jones suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after his shift ended. He had conducted traffic enforcement and responded to an assault call on the day he died. The previous day, he had administered first aid to a person who had been set on fire with gasoline.

Daniel Francisco Vasquez – On July 19, 2022, North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel Francisco Vasquez was shot and killed by a motorist after making a traffic stop.

James Dale Holdman Jr. – On July 25, 2021, U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement Special Agent James Dale Holdman Jr. died as the result of an accidental discharge of his service weapon as he prepared to fly from Springfield to Washington, D.C.

Recently Confirmed Historical Line-of-Duty Deaths

Alonzo F. Hertig – On Nov. 5, 1923, City of Blue Springs Marshal Alonzo F. Hertig died after exchanging gunfire with a criminal suspect. Hertig shot and killed the gunman, but later died from a gunshot wound he had sustained.

Robert Boone Harris – On May 17, 1865, after the surrender of the Confederate Army in the Civil War, Laclede County Sheriff Robert Boone Harris was hanged by a band of Confederate guerillas traveling through Laclede County that also attacked and killed other supporters of the Union. Sheriff Harris was a Union Army veteran.

The families of the fallen and representatives of law enforcement agencies from across Missouri will participate in the ceremonies. Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey will deliver remarks at the service on Saturday.

Related