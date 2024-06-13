Missouri teens offered free help to quit vaping

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) introduces “My Life, My Quit,” a free tobacco cessation service for Missouri teens who want to quit using electronic cigarettes, vape products, cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco.

“More Missouri teens now vape than adults who smoke cigarettes,” said Abby Newland with the DHSS Tobacco Prevention and Control Program. “This is significant given that Missouri has one of the highest national smoking rates.”

Teens 13-17 who enroll in “My Life, My Quit” will receive confidential and personalized support from a trained quit coach who helps them build a quit plan to become free from nicotine. The program provides coaching sessions over text, live chat, or phone. Teens earn incentive items along their journey and receive a completion certificate. Find Missouri-specific cessation information on the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program’s (TPCP) website here.

Ways to enroll in My Life My Quit:

Text “Start My Quit” to 36072

Online at mylifemyquit.com

Call 1-855-891-9989

The program also includes resources and information for guardians, educators, and healthcare professionals, which can be found on the “My Life, My Quit” website and through an online referral portal. HIPAA-covered and non-HIPAA-covered entities can refer youth to this resource with the teen’s consent to participate. Order free “My Life, My Quit” promotional materials, including posters, rack cards, and info cards on the order form. Copies of materials can be downloaded for digital distribution through the “My Life, My Quit” website as well.

(Photo by Toan Nguyen on Unsplash)

Related