Missouri teenager pleads guilty to robbery that led to taxi driver’s fatal shooting

A Missouri teenager on Wednesday admitted to helping rob a cab driver in Hazelwood in 2022 before he was fatally shot.

Coron Dees, 19, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a robbery charge. In his plea agreement, he admitted involvement in a series of events that led to the robbery and shooting of Dewight Price, a driver for St. Louis County Cab, on April 24, 2022.

Dees and three co-defendants were at a party in downtown St. Louis before calling a cab from the Shell gas station at 721 North Tucker Boulevard at 5:23 a.m. They used a fake name and address and planned to run away without paying when they were dropped off in St. Louis County. When they learned they would have to pre-pay for the ride, however, they began hatching a plan to pay, then rob, the driver, Dees’ plea says.

During the ride, Price was redirected to Hazelwood Central High School because Dees and the others thought there would be no witnesses there early on a Sunday morning, the plea agreement says. Once they arrived, Dees and another teen pulled out firearms and demanded Price’s money, the plea says. Price handed over his cash then grabbed a gun he kept in his door and began to get out of the cab. One teen in the backseat opened his door, knocking Price to the ground before another shot Price once in the torso. Price died before the police arrived.

Police arrested three of the four teens and found their guns that afternoon, the plea agreement says.

Dees is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The three other teens face a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder, with one also facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI.

