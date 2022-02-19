Bram Sable-Smith

Bram Sable-Smith, Midwest Correspondent, joined KHN after eight years covering public health and the social safety net for Wisconsin Public Radio, The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, KBIA in Columbia, Missouri, and as a founding reporter of Side Effects Public Media, a public media reporting collaborative in the Midwest. He also taught radio journalism at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. His reporting has received national recognition, including two Edward R. Murrow Awards, two Sigma Delta Chi Awards and two health policy awards from the Association of Health Care Journalists.

