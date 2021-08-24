Missouri Steer Feedout accepting entries through October 10

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Entries will be accepted through Oct. 10 for the next Missouri Steer Feedout, with weigh-in on November 2, says University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole.

An entry consists of five or more head of steers born after January 1, 2021. At delivery, they should be weaned at least 45 days, weigh over 500 pounds, be dehorned, castrated, and healed, and have had two rounds of modified live vaccines.

The Missouri Steer Feedout started in 1981 at a small feedlot in Dade County near Lockwood. Since then, 369 farms have entered 7,908 head of steers, says Cole. Partners include MU Extension, Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Department of Agriculture, and Tri-County Steer Carcass Futurity in Iowa.

The usual pick-up locations are in northeastern Missouri at the Paris Veterinary Clinic in Monroe County and in southwestern Missouri at Joplin Regional Stockyards near Carthage. Following the weigh-in, Missouri Department of Agriculture graders evaluate, and price steers. Pricing helps at the end of the feed out when profitability is calculated, says Cole.

After the weigh-in, the steers are sent to a feedlot in southwestern Iowa as part of the Tri-County Steer Carcass Futurity. Complete carcass data is gathered at a Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.

TCSCF officials combine the set-in price, feedlot performance, and carcass value to determine which steers were the most profitable during the finishing phase. This helps participants make decisions about breeding stock and whether to retain ownership, says Cole.

Many consignors participate numerous times while others enter only once, he says.

Consignors at Joplin Regional Stockyards also gain valuable insight into what market officials, order buyers, and others in the beef industry think of their feeders through a feeder panel grading and audience participation, Cole says.

The feedout is part of Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s monthly educational series.

Cole says the feedout offers consignors other attractive perks. The only upfront money required is a $20 per head entry fee payable by Oct. 10. There are no periodic feed bills, as all expenses are deducted from the final check. Those who send 10 or more steers may ask for a cash advance once the steers arrive in Iowa. The advance cannot exceed 50% of the initial market value of the cattle.

Download a brochure at this link and the entry form at this link. For more details, contact your nearest MU Extension livestock specialist.

