Missouri State University celebrates grand opening of Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities

(Missourinet) – The third largest college at Missouri State University has opened after a complete revitalization of the arts and humanities curriculums. Shawn Wahl is dean of the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities. He says that this is bucking a trend across higher education.

With the two colleges, in terms of having a variety of disciplines, and a variety of areas of study that were similar, one way to enhance or uplift a variety of programs that I can talk through and a variety of schools, is to place both colleges within one named college.

Wahl says her gift in 2020 is the largest scholarship in the university’s history.

And while other universities are making difficult choices to cut academic programs, like philosophy, political sciences, and the arts, our approach at Missouri State University is to invest and protect in academic programs that we believe are essential.

Missouri State President Clif Smart announced that the university would begin a two-year transformation plan in 2022. Those plans include college realignment to better support students and strengthen academic programs. The new college opened in July 2023.

