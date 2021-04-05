Missouri State Treasurer to host free webinar about saving and paying for higher education

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In partnership with Sallie Mae and the MOST 529 Education Plan, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will host a webinar focused on providing information about saving for higher education and finding scholarship opportunities. How to Find Free Money and Save for College will take place on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

“Helping Missourians make financial decisions that won’t leave them with burdensome debt down the road is a priority for me as Treasurer—especially during Financial Literacy Month,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Paying for higher education, whether trade school or a two or four-year college, can be a challenge for Missouri students and families. This virtual event will walk students and families through available resources and tools and hopefully leave them with a better understanding of how to plan and pay for higher education.”

The free virtual event will feature speakers from Sallie Mae, a nationwide consumer banking institution specializing in private student loans, and MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan.

Those who wish to participate can register here.

Last week, Treasurer Fitzpatrick launched the Show Me the Money Scholarship Search Engine which connects Missouri students with scholarship and grant opportunities tailored to their skills. The search engine was made possible through a partnership with Sallie Mae and gathers more than 6 million scholarships worth over $30 billion in one place.

The Treasurer’s Office administers MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, a tax-advantaged savings and investment plan for education expenses. More information can be found at https://www.missourimost.org/.

Related