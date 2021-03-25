Missouri State Treasurer returns $100 million in unclaimed property

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Treasurer Fitzpatrick today announced that his office has returned the first $100 million of his administration in just over two years, the fastest of any Missouri Treasurer. $100,080,956 has been returned since Treasurer Fitzpatrick took office in January 2019. This is the Treasurer’s fourth Unclaimed Property record.

“Raising awareness and returning Unclaimed Property to rightful owners has been a priority since Day One—especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when so many Missourians needed help,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Our innovative partnerships across state government, with DSS and DOLIR, contributed to this record-breaking success. And our Unclaimed Property Division’s unwavering effort to process claims and conduct proactive outreach to find owners must also be recognized. I want to make government work for Missourians—and this first $100 million in record time is a reflection of that commitment.”

In October, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR’s) Division of Employment Security partnered to return Unclaimed Property to Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits. By cross-referencing DOLIR’s data with the Unclaimed Property database, the Treasurer’s Office is able to conduct proactive outreach more successfully. The partnership has returned over $2.1 million to Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits.

In 2019, Treasurer Fitzpatrick worked with the Department of Social Services to launch an automated system that matches Unclaimed Property with past-due child support. This new system has returned more than $3.6 million in past-due child support payments to Missouri families.

Since taking office in 2019, Treasurer Fitzpatrick has broken four Unclaimed Property records, returning the first $1 million of his administration in less than 10 days, returning over $45 million in one fiscal year, and returning Unclaimed Property to more Missourians in one year than any prior treasurer, in addition to today’s announcement.

1 in 10 Missourians has Unclaimed Property and the average return is $300. Missourians can search and claim online at ShowMeMoney.com. The Treasurer’s Office does not charge to return unclaimed property.

