Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia.

An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.

More than 2,300 items will be up for auction including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. A full list of items that will be sold at the auction can be found at this link.

All auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office after five years of non-payment from the owner. Proceeds from the auction will be held in perpetuity until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.

In July, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced the Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $50 million to Missourians during the most recent fiscal year, a record-breaking amount.

Unclaimed Property can be searched and claimed by visiting the Show Me the Money website.