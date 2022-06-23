Missouri State Treasurer announces MOScholars applications now being accepted

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick provided an update on MOScholars, the state’s K-12 scholarship program.

Applications for MOScholars scholarships are now being accepted. To begin the application process, parents or guardians should contact an Educational Assistance Organization (EAO) partnered with the school they would like their child to attend. EAOs will prescreen student applicants to determine eligibility. Once prescreening is complete, the EAO will refer the applicant to the MOScholars online application portal.

It is the intention of Treasurer Fitzpatrick and the EAOs to have scholarships available for eligible students to use for the 2022-2023 school year.

MOScholars scholarships are funded through donations to EAOs that may be offset by redeeming tax credits against a donor’s tax liability. Before donating to an EAO, individuals and businesses seeking to make a donation to fund scholarships should reserve tax credits in the amount they intend to donate on the Tax Credit Reservation Portal. The Treasurer’s Office anticipates the portal will launch on June 27th. Donors who have reserved credits through the system may begin making donations to EAOs on July 1. The Tax Credit Reservation Portal will be accessible at www.MOScholars.com once it is launched.

“This is an exciting day for qualifying Missouri students who need educational options,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Our EAO partners, my staff, and I have been working hard to get this program up and ready to begin accepting applications. Now, the program needs donors to help make these scholarships possible. We know there are plenty of eligible students who can benefit from the educational opportunities afforded by this program—and I look forward to seeing MOScholars scholarships put to use this fall.”

More information about the program, including a list of certified EAOs, eligibility requirements, and tax credit specifics can be found on the Missouri Scholars website.