Missouri State Parks to sponsor virtual art contest

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a virtual art contest for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is “Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks.”

Art can be any medium and must be submitted as a jpeg image. Participation prizes will be given to the first 500 submissions. Prizes will also be awarded to a grand prize winner; first, second, and third places; and honorable mentions in each age category.

Winning art will be displayed on the Missouri State Parks Facebook and Flickr pages. It will also be displayed at the Missouri State Museum at the capitol in Jefferson City in June.

The deadline to submit art is April 30th. More information on the art contest is available on the Missouri State Parks website.

Related