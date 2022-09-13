Missouri State Parks to celebrate Museum Day on September 17

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several Missouri state parks and historic sites are participating in a national initiative called Museum Day, organized by Smithsonian Magazine. This annual celebration encourages folks to express their curiosity by exploring museums and cultural institutions. This year’s Museum Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 17.

During the one-day event, participating museums, parks, historic sites, and cultural institutions will provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Attendees can receive their tickets by entering their email addresses at Smithsonian Magazine’s website at this link. The ticket provides free general admission for the day for two people who would otherwise be charged admission (adults and students over the age of five).

Missouri state parks and historic sites participating are:

Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, 1101 Delaware, Lexington

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Rd., Burfordville

Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, 19349 Bothwell State Park Road, Sedalia

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site, 312 Dawson Rd., New Madrid

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, 200 S. Main St., St. Charles

Missouri Mines State Historic Site, 4000 State Highway 32, Park Hills

Missouri State Museum, 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, 7850 N. State Highway V, Ash Grove

Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, 2658 Delmar, St. Louis

Trail of Tears State Park, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the Missouri State Parks website. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.