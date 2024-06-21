Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H adds two new troopers

Share To Your Social Network

Captain Shawn P. Skoglund, commanding officer of Troop H in St. Joseph, is pleased to announce the assignment of two new troopers to the troop. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 120th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 21, 2024. The new troopers will report for duty on July 8, 2024.

Trooper Collin R. Kinman, of Greenwood, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. In 2019, Trooper Kinman graduated from Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. In 2023, he graduated from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri, with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Trooper Kinman’s field training officer will be Corporal Keaton L. Ebersold.

Trooper Richard J. Wilcox, of Cameron, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 10, which serves the citizens of Daviess and DeKalb counties. Trooper Wilcox graduated from Cameron R-I High School in Cameron, Missouri. Before joining the Patrol, he worked as an electrician for Fatboy Electric in Kansas City, Missouri. Trooper Wilcox is married to Kathryn, and they have six children: Gabriel, Kymball, Gianna, Ammon, Emma, and Bailey. Trooper Wilcox’s field training officer will be Trooper Michael S. Kline.

