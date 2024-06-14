Missouri State Highway Patrol urges safe travel during July Fourth holiday period

Share To Your Social Network

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is urging Missouri travelers to prioritize safety during the upcoming July Fourth holiday. Whether planning a visit to one of Missouri’s recreational spots or hosting a backyard barbecue, safety should be an integral part of everyone’s plans. Following all Missouri traffic and boating laws is essential for a safe celebration.

During the 2023 counting period, 15 people were killed and 646 injured in 1,505 traffic crashes across Missouri. Troopers arrested 125 individuals for driving while intoxicated. The same period saw 11 boating crashes, resulting in two injuries and no fatalities. Additionally, one person drowned over last year’s July Fourth holiday, and troopers made 10 boating while intoxicated arrests.

The 2024 July Fourth holiday counting period runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Throughout the holiday period, all available troopers will be patrolling Missouri roadways and waterways to enforce traffic and boating laws and offer assistance as needed. The Highway Patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and Operation Dry Water, which specifically targets impaired vessel operators.

Missouri boaters are encouraged to remain alert for other boats and swimmers and to be courteous on the water. Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol is illegal and dangerous. Additionally, it is illegal to discharge fireworks from a vessel. Fireworks should be left in a safe place on shore. Boaters should remember to share the waterway, watch their wake, and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure everyone’s safety. Wearing life jackets is strongly advised as they save lives.

Anyone needing assistance or witnessing criminal activity on Missouri’s roadways or waterways can contact the nearest Highway Patrol troop headquarters by calling the Patrol Emergency Report Line at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. Motorists can also call 1-888-275-6636 to check for road construction along their travel route.

