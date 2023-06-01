Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop B and H, to conduct hazardous moving operations

Local News June 1, 2023 KTTN News
Obey the sign or pay the fine or MSHP or Missouri State Highway Patrol
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct hazardous moving operations in the area.

Troop B will conduct an operation on Highways 61, 63, and 36 on June 2nd from 10 am to 6 pm. The goal is to detect speeding and other hazardous moving traffic violations that cause traffic crashes.

Troop B serves Northeast Missouri, including the Green Hills counties of Putnam, Sullivan, and Linn.

Highway Patrol Troop H will conduct a hazardous moving operation in Caldwell, Livingston, DeKalb, and Buchanan counties on June 3rd. Troopers will focus on violations that contribute to traffic crashes.

Troop H serves Northwest Missouri, including the Green Hills counties of Harrison, Mercer, Daviess, Grundy, Caldwell, and Livingston.

Post Views: 14
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.