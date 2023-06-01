Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop B and H, to conduct hazardous moving operations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct hazardous moving operations in the area.

Troop B will conduct an operation on Highways 61, 63, and 36 on June 2nd from 10 am to 6 pm. The goal is to detect speeding and other hazardous moving traffic violations that cause traffic crashes.

Troop B serves Northeast Missouri, including the Green Hills counties of Putnam, Sullivan, and Linn.

Highway Patrol Troop H will conduct a hazardous moving operation in Caldwell, Livingston, DeKalb, and Buchanan counties on June 3rd. Troopers will focus on violations that contribute to traffic crashes.

Troop H serves Northwest Missouri, including the Green Hills counties of Harrison, Mercer, Daviess, Grundy, Caldwell, and Livingston.

