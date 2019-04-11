Missouri State Highway Patrol to offer boater safety certification course

Highway Patrol Troop B Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt announces a boater safety certification course will be offered at the Long Branch Lake Corps of Engineers Visitor Center of Macon next month.

The free course will be held on May 11th from 8 to 3 o’clock. Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15.00. The card does not expire or need to be renewed. There will be a break during the course for lunch, but lunch will not be provided and Seating is limited.

Pre-registration is required at THIS LINK. Contact Corporal Darrn Mueller for more information at 660-385-2132.

Missouri law requires anyone born after January 1st, 1984 to carry a boater safety education certification card when operating a vessel. The public certification is also required if someone intends to operate a rental boat or personal watercraft on a Missouri lake.