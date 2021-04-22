Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to make the public aware of the Operation P.R.O.T.E.C.T. (Patrol Response Operation To Enforcement of Construction zone Traffic) enforcement projects scheduled for Monday, April 26, 2021, and Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The projects are part of a joint effort with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) to raise awareness about work zone safety.

“Last year in Missouri, 27 people died and another 661 people were injured in crashes taking place in a work zone,” said Col. Olson. “Speed limits are lower in work zones and the roadway may be narrowed to accommodate the construction. This leaves less room for drivers to react if the vehicles in front of them slow down or stop suddenly. Please stay alert, obey the posted speed limit, and watch for changes in traffic patterns. Let’s make work zones safer for our highway workers as well as others who are traveling through the area.”

Operation P.R.O.T.E.C.T. coincides with National Work Zone Safety Week, which is April 26-30, 2021, and is scheduled for the following locations:

Troop Type of Construction County(ies) Location A Bridge Repair to the Interstate 435 bridge over the Missouri River & acceleration lane expansion Clay/Jackson Missouri River Bridge on I-435 &MO Highway 210 Interchange to southbound I-435 A Bridge replacement over 56th Street Platte Bridge A1669 at Interstate 29 and NW 56th Street C Interchange improvements & bridge repair St. Louis County Interstate 44/Interstate 270 Interchange & Meramec River Bridge D Pavement replacement Jasper South on Interstate 49 for 1.25 miles from Interstate 44 E Diverging diamond Cape Girardeau Interstate 55 at Exit 99 E Resurfacing Perry & Cape Girardeau MO Highway 51 (Exit 129) to U.S. Highway 61 (Exit 105) H Pavement repair Clinton North on Interstate 35 for 1 mile from the MO Highway 116 / I-35 interchange H Pavement repair & asphalt overlay Caldwell MO Highway 36

Operation P.R.O.T.E.C.T. identifies and prioritizes construction/work zones with critical issues or problems affecting highway safety through complaints from the public, highway/construction workers, law enforcement, and emergency responders, and takes into account recent crash statistics. In addition, a Zero Tolerance enforcement policy has been established for the operation as well as routine construction zone enforcement focusing on traffic violations, such as speed, following too close, other hazardous moving, and commercial motor vehicle violations.

This zero-tolerance policy directs troopers to take appropriate action on all observed traffic violations in construction/work zones by issuing uniform citations or warnings.

Related