Missouri State Highway Patrol to host Student Alliance Program

The commanding officer of Troop B, in Macon, has announced that Troop B will be conducting a two-day Student Alliance Program. The purpose of the program is to provide an opportunity for current high school students to learn more about law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 2019 Troop B Student Alliance Program will be conducted on two consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., beginning on March 2, 2019, at the Troop B Headquarters in Macon, Missouri. Participants must provide their own transportation and will be on their own for a lunch break each day. During the program, students will participate in a variety of educational activities intended to familiarize them with Highway Patrol operations and equipment. Some of the activities will include DWI enforcement, firearms, traffic safety, marine operations, stop and approach, and crime scene investigation.

Troop B is seeking interested high school students of good character to apply to participate in the program. Any high school student can apply, but preference will be given to juniors and seniors. To provide a quality educational experience, the program will be limited to 20 students. Applications can be obtained at the Troop B Headquarters, located at 308 Pine Crest Drive, Macon, Missouri; or by calling Sergeant Eric Brown at (660) 385-2132. Applications must be received by February 28, 2019, to be eligible to participate.