Missouri State Highway Patrol to graduate 21 troopers

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced that 21 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 21, 2024. The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the Missouri Capitol. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Patrol Academy’s gymnasium. The event will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page.
The 120th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 2, 2024. The new troopers will begin their duties in their assigned troops on Monday, July 8, 2024.
The Honorable Kelly Broniec, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will deliver the keynote address. Colonel Olson will also address the class. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors, and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry from Troop H will sing the national anthem. Pastor Robert Lilly of Crossroads Baptist Church in Piedmont, Missouri, will provide the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards will be presented during the ceremony. Recruits accumulate points in physical fitness, firearms, and academics during their 25-week training. The recruit with the highest score in each category will receive an award. The recruit with the highest overall score will earn the Superintendent’s award.
The names, hometowns, and first assignments of the 120th Recruit Class members are listed below:
Troop A:
- Bryce S. Lautenschlager (Lexington, MO) ─ Zone 12, Johnson County
- Micah J. Saladrigas (Smithville, MO) ─ Zone 3, Clay County
- Aric M. Storey (Platte City, MO) ─ Zone 2, Platte County
- Griffin W. Winesburg (Joplin, MO) ─ Zone 15, Henry County
Troop C:
- Thomas L. Benner (New Haven, MO) ─ Zone 7, Warren County
- Samuel C. Clair (Marshfield, MO) ─ Zone 1, St. Louis County
- Kendall L. Goforth (St. Francois, MO) ─ Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties
- Ryan A. Lilly (Jefferson City, MO) ─ Zone 13, Jefferson County
- Cole A. Richardson (Sullivan, MO) ─ Zone 13, Jefferson County
- Thomas A. Stamos (Lebanon, IL) ─ Zone 12, Jefferson County
Troop D:
- Alec Land (Hollister, MO) ─ Zone 15, Stone and Taney Counties
- Alexander Smock (Jerico Springs, MO) ─ Zone 12, Christian County
- Karter Wagner (Galena, MO) ─ Zone 15, Stone and Taney Counties
Troop E:
- William L. Vanmatre (Wappapello, MO) ─ Zone 11, Stoddard County
Troop F:
- Jase W. Cox (Centralia, MO) ─ Zone 4, Audrain and Montgomery Counties
- Tanner M. Rayhart (Eldon, MO) ─ Zone 11, Camden and Miller Counties
- Gage C. Schimke (Ashland, MO) ─ Zone 15, Callaway and Montgomery Counties
Troop G:
- Ethan C. Minge (West Plains, MO) ─ Zone 4, Northern Howell and Shannon Counties
Troop H:
- Collin R. Kinman (Greenwood, MO) ─ Zone 1, Holt and Atchison Counties
- Richard J. Wilcox (Cameron, MO) ─ Zone 10, Daviess and DeKalb Counties
Troop I:
- Michael L. Grapes (Lebanon, MO) ─ Zone 8, Laclede County