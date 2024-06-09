Missouri State Highway Patrol to graduate 21 troopers

Share To Your Social Network

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced that 21 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 21, 2024. The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the Missouri Capitol. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Patrol Academy’s gymnasium. The event will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page.

The 120th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 2, 2024. The new troopers will begin their duties in their assigned troops on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The Honorable Kelly Broniec, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will deliver the keynote address. Colonel Olson will also address the class. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors, and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry from Troop H will sing the national anthem. Pastor Robert Lilly of Crossroads Baptist Church in Piedmont, Missouri, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented during the ceremony. Recruits accumulate points in physical fitness, firearms, and academics during their 25-week training. The recruit with the highest score in each category will receive an award. The recruit with the highest overall score will earn the Superintendent’s award.

The names, hometowns, and first assignments of the 120th Recruit Class members are listed below:

Troop A:

Bryce S. Lautenschlager (Lexington, MO) ─ Zone 12, Johnson County

Micah J. Saladrigas (Smithville, MO) ─ Zone 3, Clay County

Aric M. Storey (Platte City, MO) ─ Zone 2, Platte County

Griffin W. Winesburg (Joplin, MO) ─ Zone 15, Henry County

Troop C:

Thomas L. Benner (New Haven, MO) ─ Zone 7, Warren County

Samuel C. Clair (Marshfield, MO) ─ Zone 1, St. Louis County

Kendall L. Goforth (St. Francois, MO) ─ Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties

Ryan A. Lilly (Jefferson City, MO) ─ Zone 13, Jefferson County

Cole A. Richardson (Sullivan, MO) ─ Zone 13, Jefferson County

Thomas A. Stamos (Lebanon, IL) ─ Zone 12, Jefferson County

Troop D:

Alec Land (Hollister, MO) ─ Zone 15, Stone and Taney Counties

Alexander Smock (Jerico Springs, MO) ─ Zone 12, Christian County

Karter Wagner (Galena, MO) ─ Zone 15, Stone and Taney Counties

Troop E:

William L. Vanmatre (Wappapello, MO) ─ Zone 11, Stoddard County

Troop F:

Jase W. Cox (Centralia, MO) ─ Zone 4, Audrain and Montgomery Counties

Tanner M. Rayhart (Eldon, MO) ─ Zone 11, Camden and Miller Counties

Gage C. Schimke (Ashland, MO) ─ Zone 15, Callaway and Montgomery Counties

Troop G:

Ethan C. Minge (West Plains, MO) ─ Zone 4, Northern Howell and Shannon Counties

Troop H:

Collin R. Kinman (Greenwood, MO) ─ Zone 1, Holt and Atchison Counties

Richard J. Wilcox (Cameron, MO) ─ Zone 10, Daviess and DeKalb Counties

Troop I:

Michael L. Grapes (Lebanon, MO) ─ Zone 8, Laclede County

Related