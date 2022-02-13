Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

Local News February 13, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a St. Paul, Minnesota resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amuri sadi was accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 miles an hour, and no valid license. There was also a misdemeanor traffic warrant from Clinton County. Sadi was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Kansas City resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Clinton County.

Fifty-six-year-old John Lawson was accused of misdemeanor driving while suspended, second or third offense, and failure to display valid plates. He was accused of felony probation violation. Lawson was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

