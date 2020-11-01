Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The highway patrol reports a resident of the state of Nevada was arrested Saturday evening in Livingston County and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding 129 miles an hour in a 60 zone.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dillon McCart of Fallon, Nevada was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

A Queen City resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County and accused of three counts of possessing synthetic narcotics, possession of under ten grams of marijuana, and driving without a license. The patrol noted there also was a Schuyler County warrant accusing the driver of failure to appear in court on charges of driving while revoked, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, and a seat belt violation.

Thirty-one-year-old Kourtney Redmon was held by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

