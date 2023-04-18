Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Monday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Separate arrests of motorists have been made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Harrison County.

On Monday morning, 41-year-old Kenneth Cline of St. Joseph was arrested for alleged felony possession of methamphetamine as well as following too closely, having no insurance, and a seat belt violation. Cline was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

On Sunday evening, the patrol arrested 28-year-old Anthony Cilli of Kansas City. He has been accused of failure to display valid license plates and on two misdemeanor warrants. One warrant was for failure to appear in the Daviess County Court for no valid license and speed.

Cilli’s other warrant was for failure to appear in the Platte County Court for two moving traffic violations. Cilli was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center where he was listed as bondable.

Related