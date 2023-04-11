Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests in northern Missouri Monday night

Local News April 11, 2023 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Authorities in Clinton County Monday night arrested individuals from Union Star and Stanberry on alleged drug charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 44-year-old Jeffery Pendleton of Union Star has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia, and a Gentry County warrant for alleged non support.

Forty-three-year-old Amber Hahn of Stanberry was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and a seat belt violation.

Pendleton and Hahn were taken on 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

