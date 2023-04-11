Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests in northern Missouri Monday night

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Authorities in Clinton County Monday night arrested individuals from Union Star and Stanberry on alleged drug charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 44-year-old Jeffery Pendleton of Union Star has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia, and a Gentry County warrant for alleged non support.

Forty-three-year-old Amber Hahn of Stanberry was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and a seat belt violation.

Pendleton and Hahn were taken on 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

