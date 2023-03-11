Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Green Hills counties in the last 24 hours.

Forty-three-year-old Orin Sweeney of Kansas City, Kansas was arrested in Linn County on Friday afternoon, March 10th. He was accused of driving while suspended. He also had a Cole County felony warrant for allegedly passing bad checks. Sweeney was taken to the Macon County Jail, and the Patrol notes he is bondable.

Fifty-six-year-old John Warren of Macon was arrested in Sullivan County on Saturday morning, March 11th. He was accused of driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while revoked involving a first offense. Warren was released on a summons.

