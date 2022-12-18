Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022

Local News December 18, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center.

An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James Long was accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving while revoked, failure to dim headlights, no proof of insurance, and failure to affix license plates. Long was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Richmond resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Ray County. 32-year-old Brett Smith was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a window tint violation. Smith was taken to the Ray County Jail.

