Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center.

An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James Long was accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving while revoked, failure to dim headlights, no proof of insurance, and failure to affix license plates. Long was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Richmond resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Ray County. 32-year-old Brett Smith was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a window tint violation. Smith was taken to the Ray County Jail.

