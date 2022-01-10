Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend

The Highway Patrol made arrests on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Caldwell, Putnam, and Nodaway counties.

According to an online report, 39-year-old Keyla James of Hamilton has been accused of felony driving while her license was suspended, speeding, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. James was taken Sunday afternoon on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Jail in Kingston.

A Milan resident, 30-year-old Christopher Burk, has been accused of driving while intoxicated for alcohol, operating a vehicle without a valid drivers’ license, and having no insurance. Burk was taken Sunday morning to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department in Unionville.

A resident of King City, 30-year-old William McCrea, has been accused in Nodaway County of driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. McCrea, early Sunday morning, was taken to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department in Maryville.