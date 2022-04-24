Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, April 23

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Norborne resident was arrested Saturday night In Carroll County.

Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hunter also was accused of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no seat belt.

Hunter was transported to the Carroll County Jail.

A Bethany resident was arrested late Saturday night in Harrison County.

Forty-seven-year-old Franklin Wright was accused of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid license. There also was a misdemeanor warrant from Daviess County.

Wright was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

The patrol reports a St. Joseph resident was arrested early Saturday in DeKalb County.

Twenty-four-year-old Skye Thomas was accused of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.