Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, April 22nd

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Pattonsburg resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Daviess County. 42-year-old Joseph Sperry was accused of felony possession of a Controlled substance and was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

An Excelsior Springs resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Ray County. 33-year-old Kelli Server was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and failure to comply relating to an ignition interlock device. Server was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Mercer resident was arrested Saturday evening in Mercer County. 18-year-old Carter Graham was accused of misdemeanor DWI, and careless and improving driving involving a crash. Graham was taken to the Mercer County Jail.

