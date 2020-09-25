Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two

A man from Lincoln, Nebraska was arrested Thursday afternoon and potentially faces a number of charges after a traffic stop in Grundy County.

Forty-four-year-old Leonard Arzola has been accused of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, possession of a marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as alleged failure to drive on the right half of the road.

Arzola was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

A Chillicothe resident was arrested Thursday night in Gentry County on various preliminary charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Zayne Evans has been accused of a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance. Evans was wanted on a Caldwell County warrant for a misdemeanor on an alleged aggravated assault on a non-family member.

Evans was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

