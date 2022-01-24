Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over the weekend

An arrest was made Sunday night by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County.
Twenty-two-year-old Albaro Chavez of Milan has been accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license, no license plates, failure to yield when making a left turn, and no insurance.
Chavez was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Sullivan County Jail in Milan.
The highway patrol reports the arrest of another Milan resident.
Forty-three-year-old James Baker was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, an Adair County warrant accusing Baker of failure to appear on a speeding charge and no seat belt.
Baker was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.