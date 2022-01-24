Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over the weekend

Local News January 24, 2022 KTTN News
An arrest was made Sunday night by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County.

Twenty-two-year-old Albaro Chavez of Milan has been accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license, no license plates, failure to yield when making a left turn, and no insurance.

Chavez was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Sullivan County Jail in Milan.

The highway patrol reports the arrest of another Milan resident.

Forty-three-year-old James Baker was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, an Adair County warrant accusing Baker of failure to appear on a speeding charge and no seat belt.

Baker was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

