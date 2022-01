Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two individuals at the same time in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, January 19. The two individuals were accused of multiple allegations.

Twenty-year-old Christianvie Ndaye of Kirksville and 19-year-old Madison Morris of Milan were both accused of possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

They were taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office before being released.

