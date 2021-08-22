Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Montezuma, Iowa resident was arrested Saturday night in Clinton County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan Major was accused of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest for a felony and misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Major also was accused of speeding and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

An Excelsior Springs resident, 25-year old Elijah Pate, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Ray County and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid license, and not wearing a seat belt. Pate was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Richmond resident, 39-year old Richard Hendrix, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Ray County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated/drugs, and failure to display valid plates. Hendrix was taken to the Ray County Jail.

