Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident on multiple allegations

April 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident on multiple allegations Monday night in Sullivan County.

The patrol has accused 51-year-old Jeremy Weaver of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and a felony offense of no driver’s license.

Weaver also is accused of misdemeanor possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

