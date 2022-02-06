Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 individuals over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Columbia Heights, Minnesota resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

Forty-two-year-old Dheyaa Mohammed Ali was accused of speeding 100 miles an hour in a 70 zone, following too closely to another vehicle, and failure to drive in the right lane. Ali was taken to the Harrison County Detention Center.

Forty-six-year-old David Jones of Lamoni, Iowa was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a window tint violation, failure to maintain the right half of the road, and no valid license. Jones was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Des Moines, Iowa resident, 39-year old Oscar Meza, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, following to close to another vehicle, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Meza was taken to the Harrison County Detention Center.

A Pattonsburg resident, 61-year old Michael Salmon, was arrested Saturday night in Daviess County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated and consuming alcohol while driving. Salmon was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A 39-year old Paola, Kansas resident, Lisa Becken, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Linn County and accused of possessing marijuana (11 to 35 grams), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of methamphetamine. Becken was held by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

A St. Joseph resident, 41-year old Amanda Stoner, was arrested Sunday morning in Caldwell County. Stoner was accused of driving while intoxicated and speeding. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A Grandview man was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold after an arrest on February 5th at 12:42 am. The Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Jason Dukes was arrested in Harrison County.

Dukes was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor driving while revoked, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

