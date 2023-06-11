Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of June 9, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend of June 9, 2023.

A Maryville resident was arrested Friday morning in Andrew County. 38-year-old David Masters was accused of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was processed and later released.

A resident of St. Joseph was arrested early Saturday morning in Buchanan County. 35-year-old Santiergo Wia was arrested on a warrant out of Cole County for fraud. He was also accused of having no valid driver’s license. He was transported to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center where he was listed as bondable.

A Creston, Iowa resident was arrested early Sunday in Gentry County. 37-year-old Daman Wells was accused of felony driving while intoxicated – alcohol, and tampering with or circumventing the operation of an interlock device. Wells was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

A Kirksville resident was arrested Saturday night in Adair County. 44-year-old James Baker was arrested on a Sullivan County warrant accusing him of possession of a controlled substance. Baker was being held in the Adair County Jail where he was listed as bondable.

Another Kirksville resident was arrested Saturday night in Adair County. 33-year-old Michelle Lay was arrested on a felony warrant out of Sullivan County for forgery. She was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was listed as bondable.

A resident of Moulton, Iowa was arrested Saturday night in Schuyler County. 41-year-old Nathaniel Ross was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, and driving while suspended. He was processed roadside and then released to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department.

Related