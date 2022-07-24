Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of July 22, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Louis resident was arrested Saturday evening in Linn County. Twenty-three-year-old Wayne Lee was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, possessing eleven to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and excessive window tint. Lee was released from custody.

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Independence resident in Caldwell County on Friday afternoon, July 22, on multiple allegations. Twenty-year-old Ricky Faulkner was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Sixty-three-year-old Leonard Clarence of Jamesport was arrested Sunday in Livingston County on a misdemeanor warrant from the Trenton Police Department for failure to appear on a nuisance violation. He was being held at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and was reported as bondable.

Forty-three-year-old Gregory Baecht of Trenton was arrested in Clinton County on misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-one-year-old Dalton Luke of Stanberry was arrested in Nodaway County on misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and for having no tail lights. He was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-three-year-old Kacie Adkison of Hamilton was arrested in Daviess County on misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. She was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.