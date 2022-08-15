Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone.

Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A resident of Higginsville, 33-year-old Todd Hoeppner, was arrested in Grundy County on Sunday morning. He’s been accused of driving while intoxicated, speeding 20 to 25 miles an hour over the speed limit, and having no seat belt. After processing at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, the patrol said Hoeppner was released.

Thirty-two-year-old Lance Surber of Laredo was arrested early Saturday morning in Grundy County and accused of driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.

A Princeton resident, 21-year-old Trent Summers, has been accused of driving while intoxicated and failure to signal. Summers was arrested early Saturday morning and was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

Twenty-year-old Dustin Cox of Bonner Springs, Kansas was arrested in Livingston County Saturday night. The highway patrol accused him of driving while intoxicated for drugs and speeding. Cox was processed at the roadside and released.

A Texas man, Madhusoodanan Madhavan Pillai, has been accused of driving while intoxicated while in Daviess County. The 55-year-old resident of Port Arthur, Texas was taken Saturday afternoon on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. He also was accused of failing to use a turn signal.