Missouri State Highway Patrol reports reports the arrest of three over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Atchison, Kansas resident was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County.

Forty-three-year-old Christopher Baker was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing causing a substantial risk, careless and imprudent driving, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and failure to signal. Baker was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Fifty-four-year-old Jodi Oelkers, an Atchison, Kansas resident, was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated/ persistent offender and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Ms. Oelkers was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

A St. Joseph resident, 28-year old Lacey Ebrecht, was arrested Saturday evening in DeKalb County and accused of possession of the controlled substance amphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana, and paraphernalia counts, and not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

